Arunachal Pradesh : AAPSU Serves 20-Days-Ultimatum To Government For Declaring Results Of Sub-Inspector Recruitment Exam 

NET Web Desk

The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) on Wednesday served a 20-days ultimatum to the state government; for declaring the results of a sub-inspector recruitment examination held under the sports quota almost 4 years ago, or face a “democratic movement”.

Addressing to mediapersons at Itanagar, the AAPSU General Secretary – Ritum Tali shared “We have served the ultimatum, since this was a significant matter that had remained unresolved for the previous four years. Many candidates are still waiting for positions, but despite promises to end the delay, all we received when we previously intervened with the relevant officials were dates and promises.”

“If the results are not announced by the home department and police within the next 20 days, we will launch a democratic movement,” – Tali further added.

Tali reiterated that hundreds of applicants sought for positions as state police sub-inspectors under the sports quota in 2018.

“We had already met numerous officials, and each time they would offer us a date in three days and promise to reveal the results, but nothing ever materialized. The home minister was ill, when we went to see him today. So we presented a memo to an officer on special duty (OSD) and apprised the matter to him,” – he further added.