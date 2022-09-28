Assam CM Welcomes Ban On PFI; Calls It “Bold & Decisive” 

NET Web Desk

The Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma today welcomed the Centre’s decision to ban the Popular Front of India (PFI) for their alleged terror activities and said the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is “bold and decisive”.

The PFI and several of its affiliated organizations were outlawed by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA); as informed by an official notification issued on Tuesday night.

Taking to Twitter, the Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote “I welcome the ban on (Popular Front of India) PFI by the Government of India. The Government is firm in its resolve to ensure that anyone with a diabolical, divisive or disruptive design against India shall be dealt with iron fist. India of Modi Era is Decisive & Bold.”

Sarma had previously stated that the state administration had been persistently pleading with the centre to outlaw the group for allegedly fostering an environment conducive to terrorist activity.

The move of the central government came days after a nationwide crackdown on the 16-year-old PFI, which led to the arrest of over a hundred of its activities and seizure of several dozen properties. Altogether 36 PFI activists have been arrested so far by the Assam Police from different parts of the state and New Delhi.