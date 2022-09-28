Assam : Defence Minister Visits Army Formation In Dinjan; Reviews Operational Preparedness Along LAC 

NET Web Desk

The Defence Minister – Rajnath Singh today visited Army Formation at Assam’s Dinjan. Singh, who is on a three-day visit to Assam and Arunachal Pradesh till September 30, 2022 is scheduled to visit the frontline locations.

He is accompanied by Chief of the Army Staff – General Manoj Pande and General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Eastern Command – Lieutenant General RP Kalita along with other senior officers.

During this visit, Rajnath Singh reviewed the operational readiness of the formation in the easternmost part of the country.

He was briefed on infrastructure development along LAC as well as capability development & operational preparedness by General Officer Commanding, 3 Corps Lieutenant General RC Tiwari and other senior officers.

Besides, the Defence Minister was also apprised about the employment of cutting-edge military equipment & technology to enhance operational efficiency of the troops deployed in frontline.

He commended the stellar work and yeoman services being rendered by all ranks of Spear Corps under challenging conditions.

On September 29, Singh is expected to visit forward posts to make on-ground assessment of the operational preparedness and interact with troops.

He will also interact with members of second religious expedition to Athu Popu, an annual trek of local Idu Mishmi tribe which is being facilitated by Indian Army since 2021; as part of outreach and continued efforts towards supporting the locals & development of tourism.

The Defence Minister will also review infrastructure projects of Border Roads Organization (BRO) during his three-day visit.