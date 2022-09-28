Assam : ‘Tocklai Tea Research Institute’ Rolls-Out First-Ever Homegrown Sustainability Certification 

NET Web Desk

Assam-based Tocklai Tea Research Institute on Wednesday rolled out the first-ever homegrown sustainability certification to recommend practices for climate-resilient tea industry.

The certification, TRA-TOCKLAI GAP-GMP Standard, was launched at the 58th Annual General Meeting of Tea Research Association in Kolkata by Tea Board of India (TBI) chairman Saurav Pahari.

This standard will be effective from January 1 next year, acknowledges the difficulties faced by the tea sector due to climate change and recommends climate-resilient practices.

As per a statement, the Tocklai Tea Research Institute (TTRI) said that keeping in view the need for research support and continuous innovations, the Tea Research Association (TRA) is integrating its ‘Good Agricultural Practices’ and ‘Good Manufacturing Practices’ in the form of ‘TRA-TOCKLAI GAP-GMP Standard’.

This exercise will be aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and it will help in bringing about transformational change in the Indian tea industry; added the statement.

The techniques will aid in enhancing general agricultural practices, management frameworks, and sustainability performance.

These recommended practices such as maintaining healthy soil, conserving water, avoiding deforestation, encouraging afforestation, and protecting natural ecosystems and biodiversity will significantly contribute toward a climate-resilient tea industry.

Welcoming the development, Tea Association of India’s Assam branch Secretary Dipanjol Deka said, “This is the first homegrown sustainability certification.”

Its worthy to note that the Tocklai Tea Research Institute of Tea Research Association has been the pioneer R&D organization globally in the field of tea research and engineering since 1911.