COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Logs 38 New Cases & 9.16% Positivity Rate; Active Caseload Mounts To 213 

Mizoram registered a total of 38 new COVID-19 cases, and zero fatality in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 9.16%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 213. While, a total of 2,38,396 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 723 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 393 samples were tested on September 27, 2022, out of which 23 samples belonged to males, while 15 of females.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 2,37,460. The official statement further adds that Rapid Antigen Test (RAgT) detected 38 positive cases.