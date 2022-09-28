“E-Filing 3.0 Portal” – Facilitating Digital Filing Of Cases; Launched In Tripura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 28, 2022 : The “e-Filing 3.0 Portal” developed by the e-Committee of the Supreme Court of India is being implemented in Tripura from Wednesday on recommendation of the Judge in-charge ICT of e-Courts Project and has been approved by the Tripura High Court’s Chief Justice Indrajit Mohanty.

In order to facilitate online electronic filing of specified category of cases in the Courts of the District Judiciary along with the facility to make online payment of Court fees while filing of such case via different mode i.e., Debit Card, Credit Card, Internet Banking, e-Wallet, UPI etc., the “e-Filing 3.0 Portal” has been started, informed HC in a press communique on Wednesday.

Advocates and citizens may access the portal for electronic filing of cases in the District Courts of the state at https://fline.ecourts gov.in/

The Chief Justice, High Court of Tripura has launched the website of the High Court Legal Services Committee on Wednesday for the purpose of dissemination of information to litigants and legal aid seekers regarding the facilities and activities of the High Court Legal Services Committee. Citizens may access the website of High Court Legal Services Committee at https://hetisc.tripura.gov.in/.

The Chief Justice, High Court of Tripura has also inaugurated a Video Conference room of the High Court on Wednesday. The room has been equipped with a Studio-based video conferencing system for holding high profile and multi-point video conferencing session with any part of the country. The User Manual of e-Filing 3.0 for the advocates and citizens may be viewed at https://filing ecourts.gov.in/pdedew/#manuals.