Manipur CM Visits Churachandpur District; Inaugurates & Lays Foundation Stone For Developmental Projects In Henglep

NET Web Desk

The Manipur Chief Minister – N. Biren Singh today visited Churachandpur District; to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for several development projects along Henglep area.

This move has been undertaken, in line with the state administration’s initiative to develop every corner of the northeastern state.

During the visit, the Manipur CM have inaugurated the Henglep High School and Transit Quarter (For Medical and Educational Staff) at Henglep; which will provide great relief to the students, teachers and other staffs who are posted along the region.

He has also laid the foundation stone of the first Amusement cum Children Park at Songpi Village in Churachandpur.

Besides, the CM has also laid the foundation stone of the upgradation/improvement work of the Henglep Thingkhew Tipaimukh Road.

Sanctioned at the cost of Rs 115.39 Crores, this road project would provide better connectivity of Henglep Sub-Division with the District Headquarter. It will improve the socio-economic condition along the region; thereby ensuring better functioning of law and order.

