Manipur : Thoubal DC Inaugurates ‘Primary Health Center (PHC)’ In Leisangthem 

NET Web Desk

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Thoubal – A. Subhash Singh, IAS today inaugurated a Primary Health Center (PHC) at Leisangthem Thoudam in the presence of Zilla Parishad member Leisangthem and Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Thoubal – Dr. Y. Nokul Singh.

Speaking at the inaugural event, the Thoubal DC informed that the PHC will benefit the people of Leisangthem and its adjoining areas.

Earlier, during the need for an emergency medical assistance people residing in the locality had to travel to District Hospital or other centers for medical assistance.

He said the newly inaugurated health center will also be specially helpful for older persons as they can now avail regular health check up.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner also appealed the doctors and staffs to render their responsibilities with sincerity and provide all the benefits of having the PHC to the people of the locality.

The CMO and ZP member also spoke to the gathering and urged them to take full advantage and benefit of the PHC.

Furthermore, various cleanliness drive is being organized across different parts of the District as part of ‘Swacchata hi Seva 2022’ campaign. Social Service was held today at Lamding Higher Secondary school ground. School students and youth of Lamding and Sangaiyumpham Part-II took part in the cleanliness drive under the aegis of PHE Thoubal Division.