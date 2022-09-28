Meghalaya : Education Department Serves Show-Cause Notice To Pine Mount Teachers 

NET Web Desk

The Education department has served a show-cause notice to the teachers of Pine Mount School, who recently staged a demonstration calling for the resignation of Principal Aiom Ksiar Diengdoh.

The department also notified a reshuffle in the Education department with the incumbent Director of School Education and Literacy, Ambrose Ch Marak, being replaced by RM Kurbah.

After their demands were not met by officials earlier this month, teachers and students organized a demonstration on the school grounds.

Additionally, they said that the Principal never showed up in the school office during school hours, due to which they could never discuss about matters pertaining to the school and children’ welfare.

The students urged that the government, among other things, should install toilets, repair the laboratory, update the equipment, build a library, mend the leaky roofs on the classrooms, and install modern computers.

Its worthy to note that over 1,000 alumni of Pine Mount School have petitioned the Meghalaya Chief Minister – Conrad Sangma, demanding immediate intervention into the allegations of mismanagement reported against the school administration. The alumni have listed forth a slew of demands, including – immediate suspension of the incumbent school principal.

It has also demanded for the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) Scheme to build an effective water infrastructure in the school; and an audit for developing a time-bound strategy to improve the health and safety of the educational infrastructure.