Meghalaya Government To Present Blueprint Of Proposed Multi-Storey Building; Designed For Relocating Harijan Colony Families 

NET Web Desk

The Meghalaya Government is all set to present a blueprint on the proposed multi-storey building, designed for relocating 342 families of Sweepers’ Colony from Them Iew Mawlong; during the upcoming meeting with the Harijan Panchayat Committee (HPC) on September 29.

Informing this on September 27, official sources noted that the meeting between the Urban Affairs department and the delegation of the HPC will be chaired by Deputy Chief Minister – Prestone Tynsong.

“During the meeting, the HPC will be shown the completed blueprint. The schematic will detail the layout of the multi-story structure that will house all 342 families of the Sweepers’ Colony,” – asserted the sources.

However, the Detailed Project Report (DPR) is yet to be finalized. “In addition to the SMB’s existing land, the Urban Affairs department has requested additional land from the Revenue department,” the source further added.

The MDA government had decided to relocate the 342 families to the existing official quarters of the Shillong Municipal Board (SMB) on August 31, as a permanent solution to the long-pending issue. Additionally, it has declared plans to build apartments on the 2.5 acres of SMB land.

The government has also decided to demolish the old structures for the new ones to come up. Tynsong then informed that the proposal was to construct 12 blocks for accommodating all the 342 families.

Additionally, he had maintained that the state government would only accept 342 families at a time; this list had also been presented to the Meghalaya High Court.