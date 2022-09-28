Meghalaya : NCW Chairman Stresses On Devising Newer Methods To Combat Human Trafficking Of Women In Northeast 

NET Web Desk

The National Commission for Women (NCW) in collaboration with the Meghalaya State Women Commission today organized a Regional Level Consultation on “Combating Human Trafficking in NER” at North Eastern Council Auditorium in Shillong.

This consultation aims to improve the effectiveness in tackling cases of human trafficking, raising awareness among women and girls, capacity building and training of Anti Trafficking Units and to strengthen & sensitize law enforcement machineries.

Addressing the ceremony, the NCW Chairman – Rekha Sharma lauded the scenario of women in the Northeastern region and their dominance in every field.

Sharma stressed on devising newer methods of prevention, protection and prosecution of human trafficking of women in North East Region, since the region shares international borders with countries like Bangladesh, Nepal and Myanmar which has invariably becomes a transit point.

In view of tackling cases of human trafficking, Sharma said that the NCW along with States Commission can play a greater role in creating job opportunities, sensitization for girls in schools and colleges and holds periodic meeting with the stakeholders to review the challenges.