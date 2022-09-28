Mizoram Governor Meets Officials Of Education Department; Address State’s Dismal PGI Score 

NET Web Desk

The Mizoram Governor – Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati today met with the top officials from the School Education Department; to address the state’s dismal performance in the recent Performance Grading Index (PGI).

He also asked about the strategies been undertaken to improve the score in the near future.

In order to elaborate the reasons for poor performance in the PGI, the Secretary of School Education Department – Dr Lalzirmawia Chhangte delivered powerpoint presentation.

As per the report, three districts – Mamit, Lawngtlai and Serchhip were found to be very poor in overall score of PGI 2018-19. While, the two districts out of the three mentioned slightly improved. Besides, Mamit continued to perform badly even in PGI 2019-2020. These districts were found to be inefficient in submission and filing of reports for some parameters.

The Secretary added that these were the factors that affected the state’s overall performance in the PGI. Additionally, he described the tactics being used to raise the score going forward.

The Governor further praised the quick action taken in determining the causes of the subpar performance.

He also approved the strategies for improvement which are currently being put into practice; and advised the officials to mend the gap of communication between the top officials of school education in secretariat at directorate level and their counterparts in the districts, school heads regarding the PGI score on how it impacted the state’s reputation.