Nearly 2,968 Women Went ‘Missing’ In Tripura Within 8 Months : CM 

NET Web Desk

Tripura has registered missing cases of nearly 2968 women, including 263 under-aged girls between January and August 2022; as informed by the Chief Minister – Dr Manik Saha during the recently-concluded monsoon session of the assembly.

Responding to a query of Congress legislator – Sudip Roy Barman and CPI-M MLA of Khowai – Nirmal Biswas, the CM asserted that police recovered 2524 women including 242 minors in 8 months and investigations are underway to trace-out the remaining citizens. Altogether, 254 persons have been arrested in connection with the cases during this period.

According to police reports, all the cases of women’s disappearance from homes across the state were suspected to be eloping with their boyfriends; although the families registered complaints of abduction.

Recently, security forces have been facing the challenge of mob lynching across the state, alleging the victims belong to a gang of child lifters and dacoity. Besides, narcotics and drug abuse stood to be a major law and order issue in the state.