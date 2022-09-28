Sikkim Government To Enhance Wages Of ASHA Workers : CM 

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

The Sikkim Chief Minister – Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) today chaired the Appointment orders distribution programme at Manan Kendra; assuring to provide required possible assistance towards the growth and development of citizens.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM congratulated all the beneficiaries who received the appointment order; and directed the new appointees to work with full dedication and enthusiasm for the development and welfare of the state and the people.

During the event, the CM also made two significant announcements – Firstly, to open a ‘Dawai Kendra’ for the convenience of the people. Secondly, to enhance the salary of ‘ASHA’ workers from 6000 per month to 10,000 per month from October 1, 2022.

The beneficiaries also expressed immense gratitude towards the CM; for their continuous efforts towards the welfare of citizens, including – ones who are in dire necessity.

He was accompanied by Cabinet Minister Sanjeet Kharel, MLA Shri Aditya Golay alongside Advisors, Chairpersons, Officers on Special Duty, Additional Political Secretaries, Officials from CMO, DOP, CRH Manipal and various other departments.