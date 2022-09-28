Sikkim : Seminar On ‘Export Opportunities Of Agro-Processed Food Products’ Held In Gangtok 

NET Web Desk

A one-day National Seminar-cum-Workshop on ‘Export opportunities of Agro Processed Food Products’ was held at Paryatan Bhawan Seminar hall in Tourism Office of Gangtok.

The Chairman of the Farmers Welfare Board – Phurden Lepcha graced the event as its chief guest. It was also attended by the Commissioner-cum-Secretary of Commerce & Industries Department – HK Sharma, IAS; Joint Director of MSME-DFO – AK Tamaria, officials of MSME, APEDA, DGFT, BIS, FIEO, KVIC, NABARD, stakeholders, representatives of Farmer Producer Groups (FPOs), entrepreneurs, members of Spices Board and the participants from the State.

Addressing the gathering, Lepcha stated that today’s seminar is solely focused on enhancing the marketing skills of the entrepreneurs for their State organic products.

He informed about the various schemes under MSMEs that aim to generate employment opportunities in the rural and urban areas in the state by setting up new self-employment ventures; and noted that the seminar would boast entrepreneurs’ potential spiraling up their business prospects.

The Chairman of Farmers Welfare Board urged all the members to participate in the informative session regarding various MSMEs schemes during the technical session in the seminar.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner-cum-Secretary of Commerce & Industries Department lauded the initiatives of the MSME-DFO for organizing a seminar engaged in finding solutions to the issues related to enterprise promotion and development.

Sharma noted that MSME has been consistently enunciating policies resulting in enabling schemes and programmes for enhancing the competitiveness of enterprises; and stated that the seminar is loaded with business ideas and sources of information that will fully benefit the entrepreneurs who could plan for expansion and diversification.

He mentioned that “the MSME sector has been generating many employment opportunities in the State with its inclusive concept of enterprise creation. All the entrepreneurs should take up the upper hand during the seminar.” Sharma further requested all to further enroll under UDYAM Portal to avail the benefits of the various schemes.

The programme aimed to generate awareness & motivate the existing and potential Entrepreneurs to expand their business into the international market with the help of the related stakeholders.