Sikkim Strives To End Plastic Pollution; Offer Incentives For Collecting Plastic Waste In Namchi

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

In order to encourage a plastic-free town and to maintain the cleanliness of Namchi town, the Namchi Municipal Council (NMC) has agreed to offer incentive to the person who collects plastic garbage at the rate of Rs 15 per kgs.

This step has been undertaken to maintain cleanliness across Namchi town, making it free from plastic litter. Therefore, NMC has encouraged NGOs/SHGS Volunteers in their efforts to maintain cleanliness along the town.

The notification issued by NMC reads “It is hereby informed to all the residents of Municipal area that, Namchi Municipal Council have decided to provide incentive to the person who collects plastic waste at the rate of Rs.15/- per kg. The waste collected have to be handed over to Municipal Office for further processing and disposal of the plastic waste.”

“Further, we would also like to request everyone to carry their own reusable bags, and water bottles and maintain cleanliness ethics,” – added the notification.

Its worthy to note that Sikkim has already outlawed the sale of water bottles and other plastic products.