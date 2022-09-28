Tripura : Ahead Of Durga Puja; 14 Prisoners Including Two Women Released From Correctional Home 

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 28, 2022 : On the eve of Durga Puja festival celebration, Tripura government released 14 convicts including two women under the Premature Release Programme from the Central Correctional Home at Bishalgarh under Sepahijala district on Wednesday.

During the Premature Release Programme in the premises of Central Correctional Home at Bishalgarh on Wednesday, Prison minister Ram Prasad Paul, Bishalgarh Municipal Council chairman Anjan Purakayastha, IG of Prisons Aditi Majumder, Bishalgarh SDM Binay Bhushan Das, and others were present.

The Prisons minister RP Paul was felicitated by prison guards with a guard of honor in this premature release programme. After honoring the dignitaries present at the event with music and recitations were performed by the sentenced prisoners.

Later, Minister Ram Prasad Paul and other dignitaries present at the ceremony handed over the release certificates to the 14 convicts comprising two women and 12 men.

Addressing the ceremony, Prison minister Paul said that the people who were sentenced to spend their lives in a correctional home, among them a few will be released with the initiative of the state government.

“In fact, this life of ours, it is not for long, we come and go again after a few decades. What should be done for this temporary life after leaving the world and my memory remains in this world, what is its goal? If we think about these, then any kind of hatred or violence or various types of injustice in us, these are negative thinking, they are not supposed to come”, said Paul focusing on the inmates in the Correctional Home.