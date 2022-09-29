Arunachal Pradesh : Defence Minister Visits Forward Areas Of 3 Corps In Dibang Valley; Reviews Defence Preparedness Along LAC 

NET Web Desk

The Union Defence Minister – Rajnath Singh today visited the forward areas of 3 Corps in Anini, a village in Dibang valley of Arunachal Pradesh; and made an on-the-ground assessment of the nation’s defence preparedness along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) by considering the full spectrum of security-related factors.

He is accompanied by Chief of the Army Staff – General Manoj Pande; and General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Eastern Command – Lieutenant General RP Kalita along with other senior officials of the Indian Army. Besides, the Union Minister also interacted with the troops deployed along the area.

Following his visit to the forward areas, the Defence Minister held an interaction with Armed Forces personnel in Tezpur, Assam.

In his address, he commended the soldiers stationed at the borders for their sacrifice and unwavering commitment towards defending the nation’s sovereignty, unity, and integrity.

Singh termed the Armed Forces as the very reason behind the strength and confidence of the nation.

He asserted that improving India’s military might has been the government’s main objective ever since it came to power in 2014. A particular emphasis has been placed on providing the Services with state-of-the-art weapons and equipment through a “Atmanirbhar” defence industry.

The government’s efforts to build a strong military that is completely capable of defending the Nation from any threats were praised by the defence minister.

He praised the Armed Forces for periodically showcasing their power and courage, in order to develop a sense of patriotism and pride in the people, particularly among the youth.

The Defence Minister emphasized how PM Modi’s bold decisions and the valiant actions of the Armed Forces had fundamentally changed India’s international reputation.

“India wasn’t always treated with respect on international stages. Our Prime Minister’s initiatives have helped us go from being only observers to assertors today. The Indian military is renowned around the world. They have the confidence of our friendly foreign nations. It is one of the main factors behind India’s rise to dominance. We are currently the fifth-largest economy in the world and are rapidly developing,” he said.

As part of the day’s engagements, the Defence Minister also interacted with the members of second religious expedition to Athu Popu, an annual trek of local Idu Mishmi tribe which is being facilitated by Indian Army since 2021 as part of outreach and continued efforts towards supporting the locals & development of tourism.

Taking to Twitter, the Defence Minister wrote “Visited the forward areas in Dibang valley of Arunachal Pradesh and interacted with the troops deployed in the region. The Indian Armed Forces personnel go above and beyond in service to the nation.”