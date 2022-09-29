Arunachal Pradesh : Dornier Aircraft Makes ‘Successful’ Test Landing At Ziro Advanced Landing Ground 

NET Web Desk

The much-awaited trial landing of ‘Made in India’ commercial Dornier aircraft was successfully conducted today at Ziro Advanced Landing Ground.

Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh – Pema Khandu wrote “Extremely delighted to share the successful test landing of Dornier flight of @allianceair at Ziro advanced landing ground today. I had promised to my sisters & brothers of Lower Subansiri district to have regular flights for Dibrugarh from Ziro. The wait is going to be over now!”

This 17-seater Dornier aircraft, been operated under the Regional Connectivity Scheme – Ude Desh Ke Naam (UDAN) Scheme with the Senior Flight Operation Inspector – Captain Vijay Kumar on behalf of Directorate General of Civil Aviation – Captain Trilok Singh Negi, Captain Nishit Tare and a cabin crew staff took-off from Mohanbari Airport in Assam’s Dibrugarh; which landed at Ziro ALG on 12:30 PM.

“The twin-engine Dornier aircraft is an upgraded version of Vayudoot aircraft that operated at Ziro ALG, almost 20 years back,” – informed a DIPR report.

The pilots also added that the fight took 50 minutes to reach Ziro from Dibrugarh as they have to strictly follow the laid down air traffic routes.

Captain Vijay Kumar further informed that Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will soon issue an ‘Aerodrome Certificate’ to Ziro ALG; after which commercial flights can start operating.

On issues of safety, security and smooth flight operations at the ALG, the pilots informed that the mushrooming high rise buildings near to ALG and the tall trees at Dolo Mando forest range were potential threats to the safe and secure flight operations at the ALG.

Referring it as a “historic” occasion in Ziro’s aviation history, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Lower Subansiri – Bamin Nime, who was witness to the trial landing episode assured to initiate necessary corrective measures soon for smooth and safe flight operations at the ALG.