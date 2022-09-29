Arunachal’s Unexplored Mechuka Valley Marked In Aviation Map; Soon To Be Linked Via DO-288 Aircraft Services

NET Web Desk

The surreal & unexplored Mechuka valley, located along the Shi-Yomi District of Arunachal Pradesh would soon be marked in the aviation map; after been connected with the DO-288 fixed-wing aircraft services.

This development comes almost a year, after the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Alliance Air signed an agreement for leasing of Dornier DO-228 – a 16-seater aircraft, leading to their operation along the landlocked regions of Arunachal Pradesh, under the UDAN Scheme of Civil Aviation Ministry.

The strategy intends to boost tourism, make air travel more accessible to everyone and link all feasible Advanced Landing Grounds (ALGs) across the state with fixed-wing passenger services. Besides, the “Made in India” DO-228 aircraft services have already been introduced in Pasighat, Tezu and Ziro.

Accordingly, a meeting to examine issues pertaining to the ALG and civil terminal at Mechukha was convened by the Speaker of state legislative assembly – P D Sona with the officials of Indian Air Force (IAF) and Shi-Yomi district administration at his office on Wednesday.

“Once operational, the fixed-wing passenger services will help the local populace; but also the tourists who wish to visit the stunning valley,” – stated Sona.

According to Sona, effective coordination between the civil administration and IAF is necessary for safety and security of the aircraft and passengers as well as dual utilization of the ALG. He suggested the IAF to constantly keep in touch with the district administration for any kind of assistance or to resolve any concerns.

The speaker also urged the IAF authorities to give early clearance for construction of the entry/exit gate at the civil terminal for early start of the air service.

Sona also recommended building appropriate inlets and outlets to allow for unrestricted water movement in the ALG and surrounding areas, particularly during the monsoon season.