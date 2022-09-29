Assam : Government Official, Students Among Several Missing; As Boat Capsizes In Brahmaputra 

NET Web Desk

A government official and school students were among several missing; as a boat carrying numerous passengers capsized in the Brahmaputra River at Assam’s Dhubri district on Thursday.

As per locals, around 100 passengers were travelling on the boat and 10 motorcycles were loaded onto it.

An official claimed that the Bhashani-bound boat hit the post of a bridge at Adabari, around 3 km from Dhubri town, and capsized. Besides, 15 people have been rescued so far. Several school children were on board and none have been rescued so far, he added.

The Dhubri Circle Officer – Sanju Das, along with a land record official and an office staff were also travelling aboard the boat to survey an erosion-hit area.

Das remains missing, while the two others managed to swim to safety. Locals launched a rescue operation with country boats. In addition, divers from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have also been deployed.