Assam : Hojai DC & ADC Suspended For Assaulting Biker With Stick 

NET Web Desk

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) – Anupam Choudhury, and Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) – Raktim Baruah of Assam’s Hojai district were suspended for allegedly assaulting a person.

According to a senior official, the Hojai DC and ADC were suspended on orders of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma after he saw the video of the assault. “The Hojai DC and ADC were suspended on orders of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma after viewing the assault’s footage,” he stated.

Locals claimed that Choudhury was travelling from Lumding to Lanka on National Highway 26 about 8 PM on Wednesday when his carcade collided with a wayward rider who was approaching from the wrong side.

Following this, the biker was beaten by Baruah with a stick. Another elderly person, who was witness to the incident, was also assaulted by the ADC, the driver and another personnel.