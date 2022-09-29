Assam : Man Held For Raping 11-Yr-Old Daughter Multiple Times 

NET Web Desk

A man was arrested in Assam’s Nagaon district for allegedly raping his 11-year-old daughter multiple times, police said on Thursday.

The last such incident took place on September 20; at their residence in Longjap under Kachua police station area. “The father accused of the crime left his home after perpetrating the act. The girl’s mother approached neighbours after learning about the occurrence, but she received no satisfactory reaction,” – informed a police official.

She lodged a complaint with the police on September 27.

“The police immediately swung into action and arrested the man on the same day itself,” he continued.

The mother of the girl reported to the police that her husband had previously raped his own daughter, and had been detained but was released on bail. Meanwhile, the man was produced before a court on Wednesday, and was sent to judicial custody.