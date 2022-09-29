Congress Urges All-Party Government – UDA To Make Its Stand Clear On ‘Frontier Nagaland’ Demand 

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

The Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) has urged the all-party government – United Democratic Alliance (UDA) to make its stand clearer on the demand for separate statehood “Frontier Nagaland”.

According to a press release issued by the NPCC, “UHM summoning ENPO to discuss the demand for Frontier Nagaland State on 18th Oct 2022 is a serious concern for Congress and perhaps for all those who love Nagaland. The subject is to divide Nagaland State and may even result in the loss of Art.371(A) in the way J&K lost Art. 370. UHM may also promise in the manner he has done to insurgent Kukis, for votes.”

“It was the design of GoI to counter the demand for integration, fuelled by the BJP and alliance (NPF) Govt.’s negligence, suppression, injustice and inequality in development activities and job distribution,” – the release further reads.

“Congress has appealed to rethink on the demand. We have assured to relocate DUDA and committed a Mini-Secretariat at Tuensang. The objective is to enable planning, supervision and disbursement of payments there itself. This was rejected by the mandate. However, we still feel there is a need to pay special attention in matters of road connectivity and others basic infrastructures. Rs 300 Crs vanished into thin air. Other funds are drawn with no significant works seen on the ground for the last 20 years. If the government is bad, Legislators from ENPO have their share of bad, for all 20 MLAs are in the ruling Govt. and the majority party is headed by none other than veteran leader Shri Chingwang Konyak as NDPP President who also continues to enjoy Cabinet status,” – added the release.