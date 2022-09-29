Mizoram Governor Reaches Serchhip District For Two-Days Official Visit; Scheduled To Attend Various Official Events 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Mizoram Governor – Hari Babu Kambhampati and Lady Governor Jayasree Kambhampati today reached Serchhip district for a two-days visit where they will attend various official programs.

The Governor first had a meeting at Serchhip DC office where he had an interaction various officials.

The Serchhip Deputy Commissioner Nazuk Kumar gave a welcome address and reported that Serchhip district has 80,000 residents within its1421.6 sq.Km; with 54 Village Councils, 3 Assembly Constituencies, three Civil Sub Divisions and two RD Blocks.

Besides, the Superintendent of Police (SP) – Stephen Lalrinawma delivered a report on the security and Law and order scenario of the district, where he highlighted that the mutual cooperation between security forces and the public has helped in maintaining a peaceful scenario within the district.

The SP also added that currently there are only 110 police personnel in the district from the 153 posts available.

During the interactive session with officials, the Governor highlighted concerns over the prolonged duration of governmental projects; stating that extending of a project leads to halting and delaying of new projects, leading to loss of infrastructural developments needed for the public.

He also raised concern over the lack of awareness among the various Central Welfare Schemes viz. Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana(PMJJBY), PM Ujjwala Yojana(PMUY) among the masses of several districts and urged officials, bankers, gas distributor and other public service providers to be more pro-active and carry out a stronger awareness campaign on various schemes.

The Governor praised the district for bagging the National Award for Best Panchayat for Sialsir village and commended on the peaceful situation prevailing in Serchhip district.

Kambhampati also met with the District’s Press as well as church leaders and representatives of various NGOs.