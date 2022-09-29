High Cases of Malaria Reported From 4 Districts : Mizoram Health Minister – Dr Lalthangliana 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Mizoram Health Minister – Dr. R. Lalthangliana today graced the opening of the three days-long Regional Review Meeting (RRM) on National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme (NVBDCP) at Assembly Annex Conference Hall, Aizawl.

During the inaugural function, Dr. R. Lalthangliana reported that four districts of Mizoram- Lunglei, Lawngtlai, Siaha and Mamit districts are included in the low performing Category 3: Intensified Control Phase (High Endemic District) while the rest of the districts fall under Category 1: Elimination Phase (Low Endemic District).

The Minister stated that Mizoram has the highest malaria cases in the population ratio and that 80% of malaria detected in the state is from the four districts falling under Category 3; and reiterated the need for cooperation among officials and all sections of the society in eradicating vector borne diseases.

He also reported that between January and August 2022, 7672 cases of malaria were detected with 5 deaths reported; and 5637 cases were detected last year with 10 deaths.

Regional Review Meeting (RRM) on National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme (NVBDCP) is a quarterly event held for seven Northeastern States Jharkhand, Odisha and Chhattisgarh by Global Fund for AIDS, Tuberculosis, Malaria (GFATM) Projected States.

Altogether, 80 officials ranging from Programme Officers, Regional Directors, Consultants and other experts various states attended the event.