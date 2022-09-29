Nagaland Government Declares Associations Affiliated With Outlawed Body – PFI As “Unlawful” 

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

The Nagaland Government has declared the recently-outlawed body – Popular Front of India (PFI) and its affiliates or fronts, including – Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CFI), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organization (NCHRO), National Women’s Front (NWF), Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation Kerela as “unlawful” associations.

According to an official communique, the Chief Secretary (CS) of Nagaland – J. Alam has issued an order on behalf of the Governor of Nagaland stating that “the Central Government, in the exercise of powers conferred by section 3(1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967), has declared the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its affiliates or fronts as unlawful associations.”

“In the exercise of the powers conferred by section 42 of the said Act, the Central Government has directed vide Notification No. S.O. 4560(E) dated 28th September 2022 that all the States and Union Territory Administrations shall exercise the powers exercisable by the Central Government under sections 7 and section 8 of the said Act,” – the communique further reads.

“Whereas, vide Order No, 14017/4/2022-NI-MFO dated 28th September 2022 it has been conveyed that the State Governments and Union Territory Administrations may, by order in writing, direct that any power which has been directed to be exercised by it, shall, in such circumstances and under such conditions, as may be specified in the direction, be exercised by the Commissioners of Police, the District Magistrates or the Deputy Commissioners of Districts under the State Governments and Union Territory Administrations. Therefore, in the exercise of the aforesaid delegated powers, the State Government has directed that the Commissioner of Police, the District Magistrates, and the Deputy Commissioners shall exercise the powers accordingly,” – added the communique.