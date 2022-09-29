Sikkim CM Distributes Financial Aid To Various Avenues Under CMDG & CMRF 

NET Web Desk

The Sikkim Chief Minister – Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) today distributed financial aid under various avenues from the Chief Minister’s Discretionary Grant (CMDG) and Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF); during a programme held at Samman Bhawan in Gangtok.

Altogether, 156 beneficiaries were handed cheques, including the students, entrepreneurs, Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), schools for their livelihood to progress and prosper in various sectors.

The aid was also distributed for house upgradation, renovation, piggery farming, homestay construction, Self-Help Groups (SHGs), Protective Wall and more.

Addressing the gathering, the CM stated that “Since the formation of our government, we are regularly assisting people with grants under CMDG and CMRF in setting up businesses and improving infrastructure, including religious buildings and higher education.”

“The beneficiaries also included students pursuing BA, BSc, B.tech, M.tech, B.Com, Ph.D Scholars coaching for NET and other courses, and the aid is provided through cheques to maintain transparency,” he added.

He also informed that the government is assisting the public through the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) providing instant relief for medical purposes.

Meanwhile, the CM further urged the beneficiaries to utilize the funds for the specified purposes for their progress.