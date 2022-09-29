Three PFI Offices Sealed In Assam; Members Under Strict Surveillance 

NET Web Desk

Three offices of the outlawed Popular Front of Assam (PFI) have been sealed in Assam and its members are currently under strict surveillance, since the government has announced a ban on the organization.

According to the Additional Director General of Police (Special Branch) – Hiren Nath, the organization’s Assam head office at Hatigaon, Karimganj and Baksa have been sealed, following the ban on it by the Centre.

“We are monitoring the situation closely. No arrests have been made since September 27 when 25 PFI activists across eight districts were apprehended. We will arrest all those who are wanted in connection with the cases registered by the police,” he said.

“Cases have been lodged against 25 activists and the district police are investigating them. The police headquarters are keeping an eye on the investigations. Eleven persons were held by the Special Operating Unit (SOU) of Assam Police on September 22-23 for their association with PFI’s activities and the state police headquarters is monitoring these cases,” – he added.

Meanwhile, an arrested PFI activist Farhad Ali, who is also the AIUDF Barpeta district general secretary, has been suspended from the primary membership of the party immediately after the announcement of the ban.