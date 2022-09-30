Arunachal CM Unveils ‘Enduro Race Jersey’ For MONDURO 2.0; To Be Held From November 9-13 

NET Web Desk

The world’s highest Enduro mountain biking race – ‘MONDURO 2.0’, which is slated to be held from November 9-13, 2022; aims to promote Tawang as a biking paradise and ultimate destination for adventure tourism.

In accordance with the ensuing race, the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh – Pema Khandu today unveiled the Enduro Race jersey for Monduro 2.0.

Taking to Twitter, the Arunachal CM wrote “Happy to have unveiled Enduro Race jersey today for Monduro 2.0, slated from Nov 9 to 12 at Tawang. This is the highest Enduro Race in Asia & only enduro event of India. If you are adventure loving, register yourself at (https://monduro.in). We’re waiting for you!”

Considered as the highest Enduro Race in Asia and only enduro event of India, this event aims to attract riders from across the globe, thereby reviving the forgotten history of ancient routes, once trodden by the 6th Dalai Lama.

‘Mon’ stands for Land of Monpas, and ‘Duro’ depicts Enduro format of MTB : related to a long-distance race for bicycles or motor vehicles, typically over rough terrain.

Organized by the Tawang Cycling Association (TCA) in collaboration with Arunachal Pradesh’s Department of Tourism, Spokehub Racing, WhackyTalky, GT Adventures.

According to Monduro official website, Tawang has a nascent mountain biking culture. The region has great potential to become known as a bicycling haven. There are numerous trails across the town, which were once used for commuting by local populace. For bike enthusiasts, it’s the ideal destination, due to its geography, history, and climate. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has altered people’ lifestyles, making it more important than ever to promote cycling and, by extension, health.