Arunachal Pradesh : 3rd Edition Of ‘DRDO Kisan Jawan Vigyan Mela’ Held In Tawang 

NET Web Desk

The 3rd edition of DRDO Kisan Jawan Vigyan Mela was conducted today in the Defence Research Laboratory R&D Centre (RDC) at Changbu in Tawang.

Organized as a part of the diamond-jubilee celebration of DRL Tezpur, this initiative aims to enhance the civil-military interaction; thereby demonstrating and promoting modern agro technologies along border regions.

It will aid in preventing migration of villagers from border villages to urban locations; however ensuring that food and mushroom spawn producing units are been developed to support Self Help Groups (SHGs).

The local populace, SHGs, head of offices of Tawang district, and ex-servicemen also participated in the concerned mela.

Besides, the Commandant of 38th Battalion SSB Tawang – GS Udawat, who attended the event as its Chief Guest; lauded DRL for its commendable job along border areas and stressed on the “necessity to double the income of farmers”.

The Chief Coordinator of the Mela – Dr. Ajitabh Bora informed that it has been organized in line with the ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan & Jai Anusandhan’ slogan given by PM Modi. The first and second ‘Kisan Jawan Vigyan Mela’ were conducted in DRL RDC Salari in West Kameng district in 2018 and 2019 respectively.

According to sources, the Officer In-charge of DRL RDC Tawang – Dr BJ Gogoi, the future plans of DRDO included – expansion of DRL RDC Tawang and its infrastructure development.

He informed that 50 advance weather prediction system will be installed across different parts of Arunachal sister DRDO lab – DGRE.

Gogoi further added about the instruction from the govt, which says that “every department should adopt villages along Himalayan border areas”. In accordance with the order, the DRDO has adopted few villages in Kalaktang and Tawang.