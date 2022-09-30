Arunachal Pradesh : 5th Edition Of ‘Namdapha Butterfly Meet’ To Be Held From October 2-4 

NET Web Desk

One of the much-anticipated famed events for the nature enthusiasts – ‘Namdapha Butterfly Meet’ is all set to be held from October 2-4. The 5th edition of the event will be held at Miao, located in Changlang District of Arunachal Pradesh.

The event will be spearheaded by the Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) – Society for Education and Environmental Development (SEED) in collaboration with the State Tourism Department, general administration of Namadapha Tiger Reserve and the District Administration Changlang.

This event aimes to sensitize the local youths about the crucial importance of nature and its conservation.

Besides, the event will also be attended by the Chief Minister 0f Arunachal Pradesh – Pema Khandu.

According to sources, participants from 12 states; & students from Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), North Eastern Regional Institute of Science & Technology (NERIST), Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNC) Pasighat, Indira Gandhi Government College (IGGC) Tezu, Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS) Itanagar, Digboi College, Government Degree College Palin & Venkateshwara Open University, will attend the event.

Taking to Twitter, the Arunachal CM wrote “Namdapha Butterfly Meet from Oct 2-4 is opportunity to come closer to nature. Happy that this time we’ve participants from 12 states & students from RGU, NERIST, JNC Pasighat, IGGC Tezu, GHSS Itanagar, Digboi College, Govt Degree College Palin & Venkateshwara Open Univ in meet.”

The previous versions of the event has seen participants from across the nation; and spotted more than 400 butterfly varieties.

Its worthy to note that the Namdapha National Park & Tiger Reserve (NNPTR) is nestled amid the beautiful peaks along the Noa-Dihing river of Changlang district. Located in the international border between India & Myanmar within Changlang district; this national park is spread over an area of 1985.23 square kilometers possessing diverse flora and fauna. It is also known to be the largest protected area under the Eastern Himalaya Biodiversity Hotspot; and was declared a tiger reserve in 1983.