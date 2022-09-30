Durga Puja To Be Celebrated Across 2,506 Places Of Tripura; 436 In Agartala City

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 30, 2022 : The much-awaited four-day long grand festivity of the Hindu community – Durga Puja is all set to be celebrated from October 02 to 05 next in Tripura and this year, this festival has been organized at 2,506 places or marquees (pandals) in the entire state, said a higher police official.

Tripura police have made massive security arrangements to maintain law and order in compliance with all guidelines for COVID during festivities and also appealed to the people to maintain peace and tranquility, he added.

In a press conference at Police Headquarters here in Agartala city, Assistant Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) Jyotishman Das Choudhury said that this year, the number of Durga Puja festivals has significantly increased compared to previous year. Last year, around 2,176 Durga Puja festivals were organized and this year, it is around 2,506.

“Tripura Police has made adequate police arrangements to ensure peace and tranquillity during Durga Puja and other festivals like previous years. Among the 2,506 Durga Pujas, 979 are in urban areas and around 1,527 are in rural areas while 436 pujas have been organized in Agartala Municipal Corporation comprising 51 wards”, he added.

Choudhury said “In view of the coming festive season, Tripura police has already started taking preventive actions against anti-social elements, BDDS team checking vulnerable places and conducting Special drives for traffic enforcement. During Durga Puja, Tripura State Rifles personnel and Special Police Officers (SPOs) will be deployed all across the state. From evening onwards, traffic restrictions will be imposed during Durga Puja days in and around Agartala city.”

Citing the seizures made in the last one month, AIGP (L&O) said “Police seized 8,630 kilograms of dry cannabis, 187 grams of Heroine, 8,946 bottles of contraband cough syrup and 49,824 of ‘Yaba’ tablets. In this connection, a total 51 cases have been registered under various sections of NDPS Act and a total 72 persons were arrested.”

“In last one month, an amount of Rs 1 crore was collected as fine money under various sections of Motor Vehicles Act for violation of traffic rules and guidelines”, he also added.

Speaking to reporters here, AIGP (TSR) Subrata Chakraborty said that the state police is maintaining strict vigil inside the Indian territories and BSF has been asked to maintain strict vigil and alertness on the Indo-Bangladesh Border to prevent any attempt of extremists to take entry in the state during Durga Puja days.