Manipur : Remembering Freedom Warrior & Social Reformer – Hijam Irabot On His 126th Birth Anniversary 

Manipur paid its rich tributes to the freedom warrior, social activist, politician – Lamyanba Hijam Irabot on his 126th birth anniversary.

One of the founder leaders of Communist Party of India (CPI) in Manipur, Irabot wrote journals and poetry, as well as plays.

He chaired the 4th Session of the Nikhil Manipuri Mahasabha; and led the fight against social injustices during the second Nupi Lan, 1939. During the 1948 election to the Manipur Assembly, Irabot won from the Utlou Constituency.

Irabot was born to Hijam Ibungohal Singh and Chongtham Ningol Thambalngambi at Oinam Leikai near Pishumthong in Imphal on September 30, 1896.

After his father’s death, Irabot moved with his mother to stay with his aunt Sougaijam Ongbi Ibeton Devi at Moirangkhom Sawaijam, Imphal.

Following his mother’s death and his return from Dacca in 1915, he was sheltered at the residence of Maibam Samden of Wangkhei in Imphal, who worked in the court of King Churachand. He studied at Johnstone Higher Secondary School, Imphal, Manipur till Class 7, and founded two student bodies, Bal Sangha and Chatra Sanmelan.

In 1913, he went to Dhaka with his cousin – Sawaijam Somorendro and got admitted at Pugoj High School to study till Class 9. In 1915, he dropped out due to shortage of money and went to Agartala.

He later got married to the then reigning king Churachand’s elder brother MK Chandrahas’s daughter – Khomdonsana; and was then appointed as a member of the Sadar panchayat.

The Manipur Chief Minister – N. Biren Singh today paid rich tributes to the architect of modern Manipur – Hijam Irabot, during the state-level observance of ‘Jana Neta Hijam Irawat Day 2022’ held at Irawat Square in Thangmeiband Lilashing Khongnangkhong.

Speaking as the Chief Guest of this event, the CM noted that Hijam Irabot stood for the downtrodden, poor, upliftment of the poor and believed in a united Manipur of both hills and valley.

“Hijam Irawat had served the society in various capacities. He was a poet, a journalist, theatre artiste, polo player, a leader and guide during the Nupi Lal of 1939,” – added Singh.

Taking to social media platforms, the Manipur CM wrote “Attended the observation of the Jana Neta Hijam Irawat Day, 2022 and paid the highest tribute to the architect of modern Manipur. A versatile revolutionary figure, who stood for the common man and fought against all forms of oppression. His contributions in the field of literature, politics and his efforts towards integration of all communities of Manipur shall always be remembered. On this 126th Birth Anniversary of Jana Neta Hijam Irawat, let us reaffirm our commitment to build a stronger, peaceful and prosperous Manipur.”