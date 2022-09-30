Mizoram Governor Interacts With Beneficiaries Of PMUY & PMAY(U) At Chhiahtlang Village; Visits Sainik School In Serchhip  

NET Web Desk

The Mizoram Governor – Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati, who is on a two-days official visit to Serchhip District for attending a slew of programmes; today met and interacted with the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) for gas connection and PMAY(U) for construction of residential buildings at Chhiahtlang Village.

During the interaction, the Governor congratulated the beneficiaries for receiving welfare schemes to improve their household conditions.

He asked about the experiences of the beneficiaries, prior to receiving the benefits and after receiving the schemes.

The Governor exhorted that such welfare schemes and their success stories needed to be publicized more frequently. While the beneficiaries themselves are in charge of educating others they believe to be the intended recipients, similar to themselves.

He also added that the district officials have the responsibility to educate the masses about the central welfare & social security schemes.

Besides, the Governor has also visited the Sainik School of Chhingchhip, which is located just a few miles away from Serchhip town.

He stressed the importance of Sainik Schools for preparing the young students to become cadet officers in Army, Air Forces and Navy; and reminded the students of the school about their important duties for the national integration of the country.