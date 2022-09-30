Mizoram : Locals Express Concern Over Deplorable Condition Of Aizawl-Lunglei Stretch; Calls It “Running Joke”

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The 165-kms-long Aizawl to Lunglei road (ATL) construction was finished on May 11, 2011; has been designed to be one of the most important state highways, serving as the sole economic lifeline for the state’s 4 southern districts.

However, the deplorable road condition throughout the year within Lunglei district is considered as “running joke going around”. “As soon as one enters welcome to Lunglei district sign, it means welcome to bad road,” – he stated.

According to Lalduhawma Pachuau, “Civic-minded individuals collaborated and placed pressure on the government to maintain the road in 2017. In order to accomplish this, four ministers who were on their way to a gathering were stopped and asked to view the work order for the road’s upkeep and repairs. The work order for the upkeep and repair of various sections of the road complied with their requests.”

“Around Rs. 3 billion was spent on this road’s upkeep and repairs. The Lunglei Thalai Pawl finds it difficult to accept that the road may only endure a few months despite this enormous expenditure. The contractor does not maintain the road even during the defect responsibility period, which is the cause of the road’s deteriorating condition. We moved to court so that the questions that must be asked might be answered correctly and honestly because we lack the authority to contest the technicalities involved,” – he added.

Its worth noting that the Lunglei Thalai Pawl (LTP) has submitted a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), in order to ensure that rights of the citizens are upheld.