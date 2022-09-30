Mizoram Police Investigating Death Of Minor Girl; Case Registered Under POCSO Act 

NET Web Desk

The Mizoram police is currently investigating the death of a two-year-old girl; and also looking into the allegations of the girl been sexually molested.

Hailed from Aizawl, the minor girl died in a private hospital on September 16.

According to the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Aizawl – C Lalruaia, a suo-moto case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act recently; after doctors found abnormality with the minor before her death.

“The case is under investigation. No suspect is found till now in connection with the death,” – informed the SP.

He noted that the police are yet to find concrete evidence to prove that the child was sexually abused and the girl’s swab samples, examined by forensic experts did not yield satisfactory results to bring the investigation to the next level.

Meanwhile, the well-known Mizo social activist – Vanramchhuangi filed a complaint at a police station in the western part of Aizawl against the girl’s parents on Thursday. Lalruaia said that the police has not registered the complaint.

“There is an existing police case over the death of the minor, which is now under investigation. We are yet to register the complaint filed by the activist against the parents of the girl,” the officer mentioned. On Thursday, the state police arrested three youtubers for spreading misleading information over the death of the minor and exposing her identity, the SP said.

Furthermore, the three accused were released on bail by a district court on the same day.