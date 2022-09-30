Relocation Issue : Meghalaya Government Presents Blueprint On Proposed Buildings To ‘Harijan Panchayat Committee’ 

NET Web Desk

The Meghalaya Government has delivered a presentation of the blueprint, indicating the detailed drawings and designs of the multi-storey buildings designed for relocating 342 families of Sweepers’ Colony from Them Iew Mawlong, before the Harijan Panchayat Committee (HPC) on Thursday.

The government has also decided to hand over the blueprint to HPC on Friday – for construction of multi-storey flats at the existing official quarters of the Shillong Municipal Board (SMB).

However, the latter has promised to make a final decision on whether to accept or reject the idea following the state’s Puja celebrations.

“Accordingly, tomorrow we have decided to hand-over this blueprint to the HPC, which has assured to immediately sit-down among themselves and then report back to the government with their decision following the Puja holiday,” Tynsong said.

Addressing the mediapersons, the HPC secretary – Gurjit Singh expressed concern that the government had rejected its 8-point resolution.

“The government has instead come up with its own blueprint. Therefore, we will first study the blueprint, we will go back to the people of our community to discuss and take a collective decision then we will come back to the government,” he said.

“In our resolution, we had demanded 200 square meters of land for each of the 342 families but now the government is saying that it will construct multi-storey flats. However, I cannot decide alone on this, that is why collective decisions will be taken by the community,” – he added.