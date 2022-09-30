Tripura Cabinet To Recruit Over 14,000 People Within Next 3 Months

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 30, 2022 : Tripura government has taken the decision of recruiting 14,299 people in different posts under the departments of Education, Home, Animal Resource Development and Rural Development in next few months.

The council of ministers in a cabinet meeting under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on the late evening of Thursday last decided to recruit 4,441 teaching staff under Education department, 6067 Special Executives under Home department, 17 Professors under Animal Resource Development department and 374 posts under Rural Development department.

Addressing a press conference at Civil Secretariat here in Agartala city on Friday afternoon, Education minister Ratan Lal Nath said that the Education department has recruited 3,447 teaching staff under the School Education department so far while 1072 faculties recruited under the Higher Education department.

“Now, it has been decided that more 3,108 teachers will be filled up at the earliest. In total, the School Education department will release offer letters to 3,622 teachers in various categories along with 179 PGTs while the department has asked the Teachers’ Recruitment Board of Tripura (TRBT) for 230 STGTs, 200 Special Educators, 100 Academic Counsellors, and 110 PGTs. Within October next, all 4,441 teaching staff will receive their offer letters”, Nath said.

Minister said “Due to COVID pandemic, bi-cycle distribution ceremony was not organized. Hence, the government has also decided to provide bi-cycles to all 44,673 students of class IX who studied in 2020-21 and 2021-22 academic session. Each bi-cycle will cost Rs 3,828 while the government will bear an expenditure of Rs 17 crore 10 lakh. The distribution will begin after Durga Puja.”

In a separate press conference at Civil Secretariat here on Friday afternoon, Cabinet spokesperson and ICA minister Sushanta Chowdhury said that the government has announced a new scheme called “Chief Minister Social Assistance Scheme” where more 30,000 new beneficiaries have been brought under this scheme, who will now get a monthly allowance of Rs 2 thousand in next one month. At present, there are 3,18,415 beneficiaries spending Rs 6 crore per month and Rs 72 crore per annum.

“Secondly, the state government will also recruit 6067 Special Executives under the Home Department, who will be deployed to assist the police in all the police stations in rural and urban areas of the state. This move by the state government will surely provide more security to the people of the state. District SP will recruit them based on list prepared by the Officer-in-Charges of respective police station areas. The monthly salary would be Rs 10,000 at the initial stage. The criteria are class VIII pass with PRTC, candidates aging from 21 to 45 years can apply while five years relaxation for SC and ST aspirants and must have no criminal record”, he said.

Chowdhury also said that the council of ministers also decided that an additional 15% would be increased in the expenditure borne by the state government for the payment of honorariums to all Anganwadi workers, Anganwadi helpers and “Asha” workers working in the state. “Currently, 9931 Anganwadi Centres are there in the rural areas for imparting education to tiny tots. Each centre has one worker and one helper. The honorarium is delivered 90:10 ratio”, he also added.

Apart from this, the Cabinet spokesperson said “17 professors for one-year contractual basis will be recruited in the College of Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry under the Animal Resource Development department and 374 new posts in different categories will be filled up in the Engineering wing of Rural Development department.”