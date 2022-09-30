Tripura Students Bag Inspire Award “MANAK” For Innovative Startups ; Felicitated By Education Minister – Ratanlal Nath

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 30, 2022 : Two students of Tripura have bagged the inspire award “MANAK” among 60 Startups participated in the competition from 36 states and union Territories. Union minister for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh presented the awards to all the 60 Startups.

Tripura’s Education minister Ratan Lal Nath on Friday felicitated the two children of the soil – Madhurima Das, class VIII student of Shishu Bihar HS+2 School in Agartala city and Shakil Shah, class VIII student of Jagatpur HS School under Mohanpur sub-division in West Tripura district.

Addressing a press conference at Civil Secretariat here in Agartala city on Friday afternoon, Education minister Nath said that the inspire award “MANAK” (Million Minds Augmenting National Aspiration and Knowledge) was organized aiming to motivate students studying in classes VI to X. This award competition started from 2008-09, Tripura failed to achieve any award till 2018-19. Last year, Khurshid Alam, a student of the state, received an award.

This time, Madhurima Das and Shakil Shah from Tripura bagged the second and fifth position, respectively. Madhurima crafted an innovative model “Natural Cooling Structure for Fruits & Vegetables Preservation” and Shakil created another innovative model “Temperature Controlled PPE Kit”, he added.

Minister also said that the present government in Tripura is promoting bamboo-made products and eatables. Accordingly, Madhurima has designed her innovative model using bamboo, which further drew attention of everyone.

Nath further appealed to the people of state to bless the children in coming up with more innovative ideas and startups in the coming days and SCERT will leave no stone unturned to make way for the students with such inspiring thoughts.

It is worthy to mention here that the annual inspire awards “MANAK” competition attracted an unprecedented 6.53 lakh ideas and innovations from all states and UTs of the country in 2020-21.