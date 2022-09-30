Two Persons Convicted Of Raping Minors In Tripura

NET Web Desk

In two separate judgements, two persons were convicted in Tripura, for raping and murdering minor girls at South Tripura & Dhalai District.

The Special Judge of South Tripura district court found one Sugrib Tripura (27) guilty of rape and murder of a minor girl followed by killing her minor brother who had witnessed the crime.

A resident of Siddhinagar in Talitilla under Puran Rajbari Police Station, Sugrib was convicted under section 6 of the POCSO Act. Besides, he was booked under sections 366, 376 (A/B), 302, and 201 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) for killing minor siblings Hriday Dey and his sister Rita Dey of Gabtali in May 2021.

As per investigation reports, Sugrib abducted the siblings and took them deep into the forests and raped the girl before murdering her. Her brother made an attempt to flee the scene, but was unsuccessful. Sugrib caught him and murdered him too. He fled away leaving behind the bodies inside the woods.

Based on the complaint of the victim’s father, police launched an investigation and nabbed the accused. Following the confession of Sugrib, the case was tried in the fast-track court, and the judge after a long hearing convicted the accused.

On the other hand, the Special Judge of Dhalai district court convicted one Angajoy Mog of Brighurampara Village under Gandacherra Police Station under section 6 of the POCSO Act and 376 of the Indian Penal Code and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

The convict Angajoy Mog married Krafru Mog. For both of them, it was their second marriage. Krafru has a minor daughter from her previous marriage.

According to sources, the convict had sexually exploited the minor girl of Krafru repeatedly and she became pregnant. Meanwhile, a case against Angajoy was registered in 2021. He was arrested and faced a custodial trial.