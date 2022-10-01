Assam Boat Capsize : Efforts To Trace ‘Missing’ Government Official; Continues For 3rd Consecutive Day 

NET Web Desk

Search operations are underway to trace the government official; who went missing after a mechanized boat carrying 29 passengers capsized in the Brahmaputra river at Assam’s Dhubri district.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, alongwith divers have resumed search operations to rescue the ‘missing’ Dhubri Circle Officer – Sanju Das.

Besides, the 28 other people, including a few school students, have already been rescued.

The mechanized country boat that was ferrying the people, capsized on Thursday after colliding with a pillar of the under-construction Dhubri-Phulbari bridge at Bhashanir, some 3 kms away from Dhubri town.

Das, an Assam Civil Service (ACS) officer, hails from Silchar and joined the post around three months ago. His wife and other family members arrived here on Friday.

Meanwhile, the BSF has also intensified its search efforts along the India-Bangladesh border, as the strong river currents might have taken him towards that direction.

A team of district officials had visited the border on Friday and held a meeting with Bangladesh officials, urging them to keep a vigil and help the BSF in tracing the ACS officer; informed an official.

The Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) had assured them of all help and cooperation, the official said.

While, the Dhubri Lok Sabha MP – Badruddin Ajmal on Friday alleged that the incident might be a “conspiracy to remove an honest officer”, and demanded an “inquiry from this angle”. Meanwhile, two employees of a private construction firm have been arrested for their alleged negligence during the rescue operations.

The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has lodged a First Information Report (FIR) at the Dhubri Police Station against them for allegedly obstructing the rescue operations on Thursday.