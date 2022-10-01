JACAC Launches Signature Campaign Against Casinos; Demands Repeal Of ‘Meghalaya Gaming Act, 2021’ 

NET Web Desk

The controversial “Meghalaya Regulation of Gaming Act 2021” has come under escalating rage of various sectors, as resistance to the Meghalaya government’s proposal to legalize casinos intensifies.

In accordance to the opposition, the Joint Action Committee Against Casino (JACAC) comprising of the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU), Federation of Khasi Jaintia and Garo People (FKJGP), Hynniewtrep National Youth Front (HNYF) and Synjuk Ki Rangbah Shnong Ri Bhoi, launched a signature campaign against casinos and the ‘Meghalaya Gaming Act, 2021’ at Byrnihat.

According to reports, the campaign will take place at Bhoirymbong, Umiam, Nongpoh, 20 Mile, Byrnihat, Khanapara, Patharkhmah, Umden, Mawhati, among others within the upcoming days.

Its worthy to note that recently, the Meghalaya Chief Minister – Conrad Sangma has ruled-out the possibility of repealing the ‘Meghalaya Regulation of Gaming Act 2021’. He, however, noted that stakeholders can come up with suggestions if there are any specific areas in the Act to be amended.