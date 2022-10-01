Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Manipur CM Discusses Security Issues Along Border Regions With Additional DG Of BSF

No Comments
Posted in Featured, Manipur, Northeast

 

  • NET Web Desk

The Manipur Chief Minister – N. Biren Singh today discussed about various issues, related to the security along the border regions and within the northeastern state; with the Additional Director General of Border Security Force (BSF), HQ Spl. DG (Eastern Command) Kolkata – Sh Rajwinder Singh Bhatti, IPS.

Rajwinder called-upon the Manipur CM at the latter’s office in the secretariat.

Taking to Twitter, the Manipur CM wrote “I was called on by Additional DG BSF, HQ Spl. DG (Eastern Command) Kolkata, Shri Sh Rajwinder Singh Bhatti, IPS at my secretariat today. Security issues at the border and within the state were reviewed.”

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

More Articles
Related News