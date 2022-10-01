Manipur CM Discusses Security Issues Along Border Regions With Additional DG Of BSF

NET Web Desk

The Manipur Chief Minister – N. Biren Singh today discussed about various issues, related to the security along the border regions and within the northeastern state; with the Additional Director General of Border Security Force (BSF), HQ Spl. DG (Eastern Command) Kolkata – Sh Rajwinder Singh Bhatti, IPS.

Rajwinder called-upon the Manipur CM at the latter’s office in the secretariat.

Taking to Twitter, the Manipur CM wrote “I was called on by Additional DG BSF, HQ Spl. DG (Eastern Command) Kolkata, Shri Sh Rajwinder Singh Bhatti, IPS at my secretariat today. Security issues at the border and within the state were reviewed.”