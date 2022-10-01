Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Meghalaya : Dry Day Declared In East Khasi Hills District On ‘Gandhi Jayanti’ & ‘Dussehra’  

No Comments
Posted in Featured, Meghalaya, Northeast

 

  • NET Web Desk

The Deputy Commissioner (Excise) of East Khasi Hills District has declared ‘Dry Day’ across the entire district on October 2 (Gandhi Jayanti) and on October 4-5 on account of ‘Dussehra’.

According to an order issued by the DC, “All bonded warehouses, IMFL OFF and ON shops, home delivery licensees/canteens and outstills shall remain closed on the above mentioned date.”

During the time period, possession, distribution and sale of alcohol will be completely prohibited along the entire district.

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

More Articles
Related News