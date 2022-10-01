Nagaland Government Forms HPC To Look-Into Ad-Hoc Teachers’ Demand For Service Regularization 

NET Web Desk

The Nagaland Government has constituted a High-Powered Committee (HPC) to look into the demand of 1,666 ad-hoc teachers for regularization of their services.

The All Nagaland Adhoc Teachers Group (ANATG)-2015 Batch appointed to various government schools in the state between 1994-2012 have begun an indefinite hunger strike from Thursday night, demanding regularization of their service.

According to the ANATG president – Ruoguotoslie, the Nagaland Chief Secretary (CS) convened a meeting with the ANATG leaders, in the presence of Home Commissioner and officials of Department of School Education.

It was resolved during the meeting that an HPC would be formed at the earliest, to explore the possibilities of their service regularization within a year.

Ruoguotoslie noted that the ANATG leaders accepted the decision and signed the meeting outcome. However, after ANATG leaders informed the other members about the outcome of the meeting on Friday night, the other members rejected it saying that they would not accept anything else but continue with the agitation and hunger strike till their demand for service regularization is met.

“The ANATG leaders then determined they would keep up the current agitation for the time being and resume talks on Saturday,” he said.

Altogether, 38 ad-hoc government teachers, including nine female teachers are on hunger strike while other members are also sitting in peaceful protest demanding service regularization.

The Principal Director of Directorate of School Education – Thavaseelan K. on Tuesday asserted that the members of ANATG-2015 Batch are not illegal appointees but they were appointed “irregularly without following proper norms” against sanctioned posts.

He also said that it is not that the department does not want to help them to get their service regularized but the department and the government is constrained because of the standing order of the Supreme Court and High Court not to regularize any ad-hoc appointees.