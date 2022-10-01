Sikkim : Indian Army Flags-Off Mountaineering Expedition To Mt Tinchenkhang 

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

The skilled mountaineers of the Black Cat Division of Trishakti Corps commenced their expedition from Gangtok, Sikkim to summit Mount Tinchenkhang (6010 M) on October 1, 2022.

Some of the significant aspects of the 20-days-long mountaineering expedition will be instilling a spirit of camaraderie, confidence amongst troops to embark on small team operations, grooming of junior leaders, and esprit-de-corps amongst all ranks and file, besides reinforcing the spirit of adventure in the Indian Army.

Mount Tinchenkhang is situated in Western Sikkim and falls under the picturesque Kanchenjunga National Park which is a window to natural exquisiteness, bio-diversity, sacred lakes, and snow-capped mountains.

It is a recognized expedition peak by the Government of Sikkim for technical climbing since the year 1990, which offers profuse challenges to mountaineers.

Trishakti Corps expedition team commenced their twenty days challenging endeavour on 01 Oct 2022 with a Flag Off ceremony wherein, Lt Gen Tarun Kumar Aich, AVSM, GOC Trishakti Corps handed over Expedition Ice Axe to the team leader and provided insight on the persistent efforts of Trishakti Corps towards promoting adventure and tourism activities in the border areas of Sikkim.

The team comprised of two Officers, two Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs), and 17 Other Ranks, who plan to summit Mount Tinchenkhang (6010M) on 13 Oct 2022 to commemorate Raising Day of Teevra Terah (Kargil), pay eternal tributes to fallen heroes and the Brave-hearts of the Indian Army.

The flagging-off ceremony held at Black Cat Institute, Gangtok was attended by Additional Chief Secretary Forest and Environment Department, Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs, Govt of Sikkim, and other civil dignitaries and also saw a very encouraging presence of military and civil dignitaries as well as other adventure enthusiasts in the State Capital of Sikkim.