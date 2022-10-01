SP Dharkar Appointed New Chief Of IAF’s Eastern Air Command 

NET Web Desk

Air Marshal SP Dharkar on Saturday took charge as Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Indian Air Force (IAF)’s Eastern Air Command.

Dharkar, the former Director General of the Defence Space Agency, succeeds Air Marshal D K Patnaik, who superannuated on Friday. Prior to his new posting as chief of the IAF Eastern Air Command, Dharkar was the Senior Air Staff Officer at South Western Air Command in Gandhinagar.

“With over 3,600 hours of flying experience, the senior officer is an alumnus of the Rashtriya Indian Military College-Dehradun, National Defence Academy-Pune, Defence Services Staff College-Wellington and Air War College-USA,” – informed a defense spokesperson.

Dharkar was commissioned in IAF in June 1985.