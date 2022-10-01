Tripura : Agartala Certified For Outstanding Performance Under “Indian Swachhata League” Campaign 

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 01, 2022 : The Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has awarded the city of Agartala with the “Indian Swachhata League” (Indian Transparency League) campaign. This campaign was launched to create a waste-free city from September 17 to October 2, 2022 as a part of “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”.

Tripura’s Urban development department secretary Kiran Gitte received the certification of Agartala city for its performance in the maiden edition of the “Indian Swachhata League”. In this campaign, the Department of Urban Development is going to highlight their potential issues while organizing their various programs in the Urban Local Bodies.

As part of this, a rally was organized on September 17 in which Agartala Municipal Corporation participated under the name ‘Agartala Royals’. Corporation’s Mayor Dipak Majumder, Tripura State Pollution Control Board Chairman Prof BK Agarwala and Urban Development Department Additional Secretary, officers and elected representatives of various wards and dignitaries participated in the rally. Various social organizations, NCC, self-help groups, students, and sanitation workers also joined the rally. The rally starts from Umakanta Academy and ends at Ujjayanta Palace, taking various routes. The rally held in the city of Agartala demonstrated the commitment to ‘Public Participation’ and ‘Swachh Nirmal Tripura’ with massive participation of the youth community.

The initiative to create a waste-free city and a plastic-free city has been lauded by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Development and has awarded the city of Agartala among cities with a population of 3 to 10 lakh.