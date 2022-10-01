Tripura Pay Rich Tributes To Music Maestro – Sachin Dev Burman; On His 116th Birth Anniversary 

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 01, 2022 : Legendary music director, composer and singer Sachin Dev Burman’s 116th birth anniversary has been celebrated at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan here in Agartala city along with the entire state on Saturday. Tripura’s ICA minister Sushanta Chowdhury paid floral tribute to the statue of Sachin Dev Burman, who is popularly known as Sachin Karta and inaugurated the state-level programme.

Addressing the gathering, Chowdhury said that the Legendary music director Dev Burman was a brilliant astrologer in the world of music. He was a composer, lyricist, popular music artist and composer of Bengali and Hindi movies. Renowned artists like Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, Maha Rafi, Geeta Dutta have sung under his composition and direction. The education and career of the music director was discussed in detail. Minister said that the creation he has made in the world of music is immortal.

Chowdhury said, “We know that Mumbai is the seat of the film industry. Sachin Dev Burman moved to Kolkata after passing his BA from Victoria College, present day Bangladesh. Then moved to Mumbai in the forties. He first took music lessons from his father, Nabadwip Chandra Dev Burman, but later learned music from renowned musicians of the country. He also said that music is something that teaches people to think, to love and to strengthen bonds. The state government wants to develop and promote the culture of all castes, tribes and other communities.

ICA department’s secretary Pradeep Kumar Chakraborty said, artist Sachin Dev Burman has composed for 100 films in Bengali and Hindi. In 1974, he was awarded the Filmfare Award for the movie ‘Abhiman’. Secretary Chakraborty performed a song by Sachin Devavarman on the occasion. Apart from them, Chairman of the Society for Management of Cultural Complex Kamal Dey and Director Ratan Biswas were present along with many artists, writers and artists on the occasion. Artists from 100 cultural organizations and the ICA department performed Sachin Dev Burman’s music and dance.